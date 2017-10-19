Poet Robin Coste Lewis

Lewis is Los Angeles poet laureate and the author of Voyage <em>of the Sable Venus</em>, winner of a National Book Award for Poetry. Her work has appeared in various journals and anthologies, including <em>The Massachusetts Review</em>, <em>Callaloo</em>, <em>The Harvard Gay & Lesbian Review</em>, <em>Transition,</em> and <em>VIDA</em>.

Q&A, Fri, Oct 20, 11 am

Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library

Sponsored by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series.