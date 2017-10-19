Poet Robin Coste Lewis
Lewis is Los Angeles poet laureate and the author of Voyage <em>of the Sable Venus</em>, winner of a National Book Award for Poetry. Her work has appeared in various journals and anthologies, including <em>The Massachusetts Review</em>, <em>Callaloo</em>, <em>The Harvard Gay & Lesbian Review</em>, <em>Transition,</em> and <em>VIDA</em>.
Q&A, Fri, Oct 20, 11 am
Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library
Sponsored by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series.
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
