Poet Robin Coste Lewis

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Lewis is Los Angeles poet laureate and the author of Voyage <em>of the Sable Venus</em>, winner of a National Book Award for Poetry. Her work has appeared in various journals and anthologies, including <em>The Massachusetts Review</em>, <em>Callaloo</em>, <em>The Harvard Gay &amp; Lesbian Review</em>, <em>Transition,</em> and <em>VIDA</em>.

Q&amp;A, Fri, Oct 20, 11 am

Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library

Sponsored by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series.

Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
