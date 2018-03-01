Poetry Workshop with Mel Sherrer '13: Inside Outward, Writing from Within

Google Calendar - Poetry Workshop with Mel Sherrer '13: Inside Outward, Writing from Within - 2018-03-01 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Poetry Workshop with Mel Sherrer '13: Inside Outward, Writing from Within - 2018-03-01 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Poetry Workshop with Mel Sherrer '13: Inside Outward, Writing from Within - 2018-03-01 16:30:00 iCalendar - Poetry Workshop with Mel Sherrer '13: Inside Outward, Writing from Within - 2018-03-01 16:30:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

This seminar-style workshop will give participants an opportunity to write and share poetry that engages self identity, memory, and voice. The workshop is designed as a safe space to present and discuss written works with a focus on constructive interaction among writers. Writers of all genres welcome.

Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
Google Calendar - Poetry Workshop with Mel Sherrer '13: Inside Outward, Writing from Within - 2018-03-01 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Poetry Workshop with Mel Sherrer '13: Inside Outward, Writing from Within - 2018-03-01 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Poetry Workshop with Mel Sherrer '13: Inside Outward, Writing from Within - 2018-03-01 16:30:00 iCalendar - Poetry Workshop with Mel Sherrer '13: Inside Outward, Writing from Within - 2018-03-01 16:30:00