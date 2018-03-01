Poetry Workshop with Mel Sherrer '13: Inside Outward, Writing from Within
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
This seminar-style workshop will give participants an opportunity to write and share poetry that engages self identity, memory, and voice. The workshop is designed as a safe space to present and discuss written works with a focus on constructive interaction among writers. Writers of all genres welcome.
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
