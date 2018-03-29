Premilla Nadasen: “Building an Intersectional Feminist Agenda for the 21st Century”

Nadasen is currently an associate professor of history at Barnard College, Columbia University, where she is affiliated with the Barnard Center for Research on Women, the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program, and the Institute for Research in African American Studies. She also serves on the editorial board of the following academic journals: <em>Women’s Studies Quarterly</em>, <em>Souls: A Critical Journal of Black Politics</em>, <em>Culture, and Society</em>, the<em> Journal of Civil and Human Rights</em>, and sits on the advisory committee of the New York Historical Society’s Center for the Study of Women’s History. Nadasen has given workshops and presentations for the Lower East Side Tenement Museum, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, the Ms. Foundation’s Economic Justice Program, the Department of Labor, and the New York State Labor Committee. Sponsored by history and gender and women’s studies. Women's History Month event.