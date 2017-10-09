Presentation by Nanci Buiza

Buiza, assistant professor of Spanish at Swarthmore College, will give a talk titled "Crossing Mexico on La bestia: The Tragedy of the Central American Migrant in the Films <em>Which Way Home </em>and <em>Who Is Dayani Cristal?</em>" Her talk will focus on some of the current geopolitical issues that are forcing many migrants, including unaccompanied children, to flee their homelands.