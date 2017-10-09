Presentation by Nanci Buiza

Google Calendar - Presentation by Nanci Buiza - 2017-10-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Presentation by Nanci Buiza - 2017-10-09 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Presentation by Nanci Buiza - 2017-10-09 17:00:00 iCalendar - Presentation by Nanci Buiza - 2017-10-09 17:00:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Buiza, assistant professor of Spanish at Swarthmore College, will give a talk titled "Crossing Mexico on La bestia: The Tragedy of the Central American Migrant in the Films <em>Which Way Home </em>and <em>Who Is Dayani Cristal?</em>" Her talk will focus on some of the current geopolitical issues that are forcing many migrants, including unaccompanied children, to flee their homelands.

Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
Google Calendar - Presentation by Nanci Buiza - 2017-10-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Presentation by Nanci Buiza - 2017-10-09 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Presentation by Nanci Buiza - 2017-10-09 17:00:00 iCalendar - Presentation by Nanci Buiza - 2017-10-09 17:00:00