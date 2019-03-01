Presentation by Professor Elgie Sherrod

Faculty and chair of the Department of Dance and Choreography at Virginia Commonwealth University, Elgie Sherrod presents an interactive presentation “Hoofin’ to Freedom: Of Conscience and Liberation.” From the heinous phenomena of “dancing the slaves” through the development of “ring shout,” the cakewalk, minstrelsy and tap dance, the shuffle and stomp patterns of the feet have characterized African-derived dance from the continent of Africa to the Americas. The dance traditions explored here are grounded in larger historical processes, and reaffirm the messages of visual artistic expressions, the written word, the spoken word, the music, and the encoded embodied knowing of a people. Sherrod will illustrate and discuss how this dance form and music tradition have reverberated with the doer and observer in multiple ways. A Black History Month event. Sponsored by the Office of Inclusivity and Diversity, Student Activities and Orientation, Cultural and Community Engagement, Black Student Alliance, the Darci Ellis Godhard Fund for Social Justice, and Meriwether Godsey.