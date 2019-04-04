Presentation by Trish White-Boyd

Roanoke City Council Member Trish White-Boyd, owner of Blue Ridge Senior Services, a home health care business, will join Hollins to give insight on being a minority business owner, a city council member, and the rise to her appointed seat creating a female majority on Roanoke's council for the first time ever. A Black History Month event. Sponsored by the Office of Inclusivity and Diversity, Student Activities and Orientation, Cultural and Community Engagement, Black Student Alliance, the Darci Ellis Godhard Fund for Social Justice, and Meriwether Godsey.