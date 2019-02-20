Presentation by Trish White-Boyd

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Roanoke City Council Member Trish White-Boyd, owner of Blue Ridge Senior Services, a home health care business, will join Hollins to give insight on being a minority business owner, a city council member, and the rise to her appointed seat creating a female majority on Roanoke's council for the first time ever. A Black History Month event. Sponsored by&nbsp;the Office of Inclusivity and Diversity, Student Activities and Orientation, Cultural and Community Engagement, Black Student Alliance, the Darci Ellis Godhard Fund for Social Justice, and Meriwether Godsey.&nbsp;

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
