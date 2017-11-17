Q&A with Author Emily St. John Mandel

Mandel is the author of four novels, most recently <em>Station Eleven</em>, which was a finalist for a National Book Award for Fiction, the PEN/Faulkner Award, and the Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction. A <em>New York Time</em>s bestseller, <em>Station Eleven</em> won the 2015 Arthur C. Clarke Award, the Toronto Book Award, and the <em>Morning News </em>Tournament of Books, and has been translated into 27 languages. A previous novel, <em>The Singer’s Gun</em>, was the 2014 winner of the Prix Mystere de la Critique in France. Her short fiction and essays have been anthologized in numerous collections, including<em> Best American Mystery Stories 2013</em>. She is a staff writer for The Millions. Born and raised in British Columbia, Canada, Mandel lives in New York City.

