Q&A with the Author, Brian Teare

Teare’s first collection of poetry, <em>The Room Where I Was Born</em>, was awarded the Brittingham Prize and the 2004 Thom Gunn Award for Gay Poetry. Since then, he has published<em> The Empty Form Goes All the Way to Heaven</em>, <em>Companion Grasses</em>, <em>Pleasure</em>, and <em>Sight Map</em>. His newest work, <em>Doomstead Days</em>, is forthcoming in April. His work has also appeared in <em>Legitimate Dangers: American Poets of the New Century </em>and <em>At the Barriers: On the Poetry of Thom Gunn</em>. Teare is the recipient of a Stegner Fellowship at Stanford University and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, The MacDowell Colony, and the American Antiquarian Society. He currently teaches at Temple University.

Funding provided by the Jackson Poetry Endowment.