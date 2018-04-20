Q&A with the Author, C. E. Morgan

Hollins University, Roanoke, Virginia

Morgan was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for her novel <em>The Sport of Kings</em>, winner of the 2016 Kirkus Prize and Windham–Campbell Literature Prize. She is also the author of the novel <em>All the Living</em>, which <em>The Cleveland Plain Dealer </em>called “a gorgeous, bracingly distilled book.” Morgan is a recipient of the National Book Foundation’s “5 under 35” award and a 2010 Lannan Literary Fellowship. In June 2010 she was named one of <em>The New Yorker’s</em> “20 Under 40” list of fiction writers worth watching. She won a United States Artists Fellow award in 2012 and a Whiting Writers’ Award in 2013. Morgan lives in Kentucky.

Funding provided by the Beanstalk Fund.

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
