Q&A with the Author, Jeanne Larsen M.A. '72

A professor of English at Hollins, Larsen is a poet, novelist, translator, and essayist. Her poetry collections include What Penelope Chooses , Why We Make Gardens , and James Cook in Search of Terra Incognita . She is also the author of the novels Manchu Palaces , Bronze Mirror , Silk Road, and Sally Paradiso . Her poetry translations include Willow, Wine, Mirror, Moon: Women’s Poems from Tang China and Brocade River Poems: Selected Works of the Tang Dynasty Courtesan Xue Tao . Her work has appeared in journals nationwide. Larsen is the recipient of a Japan/U.S. Friendship Commission Creative Artists Exchange Fellowship (creative nonfiction), an Individual Artist Fellowship (fiction) from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship (literary translation), and the William L. Crawford Award for the year’s best new novelist from the International Association for the Fantastic in the Arts.

Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series.