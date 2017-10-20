Q&A with the Author, Poet Robin Coste Lewis
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Lewis is Los Angeles poet laureate and the author of <em>Voyage of the Sable Venus,</em> winner of National Book Award for Poetry. Her work has appeared in various journals and anthologies, including<em> The Massachusetts Review</em>, <em>Callaloo</em>, <em>The Harvard Gay & Lesbian Review</em>, <em>Transition</em>, and VIDA.
Sponsored by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series.
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That