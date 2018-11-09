Q&A with the Authors, Karen Bender and Robert Anthony Siegel

Bender is the author of the story collection<em> Refund</em>, published by Counterpoint Press in 2015; it was a Finalist for the National Book Award in Fiction and was also on the shortlist for the Frank O’Connor International Short Story Prize and the longlist for the Story Prize. <em>Like Normal People </em>was a <em>Los Angeles Times</em> bestseller, a <em>Washington Post </em>Best Book of the Year, and a Barnes and Noble Discover Great New Writers selection. Her other books include <em>A Town of Empty Rooms </em>and her newest collection, <em>The New Order</em>. Bender’s short fiction has appeared in <em>The New Yorker</em>, <em>The Harvard Review</em>, and <em>The Iowa Review</em>. She is currently visiting distinguished professor of creative writing at Hollins.

Siegel’s memoir, <em>Criminals</em>, was published by Counterpoint Press in July 2018. He is also the author of two novels,<em> All the Money in the World</em> and <em>All Will Be Revealed</em>, and his work has appeared in <em>The New York Times</em>, <em>The Los Angeles Times</em>, <em>Smithsonian</em>, <em>The Paris Review,</em> <em>The Oxford American</em>, and <em>Tin House</em>, among other publications. He is a contributing editor at <em>The Harvard Review</em>, and <em>Scoundrel Time</em>. Siegel’s awards include O. Henry and Pushcart Prizes. He teaches creative writing at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and periodically at Catapult in New York City. He is guest teaching in the creative writing program at Hollins during the 2018-19 academic year.

Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series.