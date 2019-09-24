Lisa Dillman, translator of more than 20 novels, translates from Spanish and Catalan and teaches in the department of Spanish and Portuguese at Emory University. Her translation of Herrera’s Signs Preceding the End of the World won the 2016 Best Translated Book Award. Other recent translations include Such Small Hands , by Andrés Barba; Mourning , by Eduardo Halfon; and Salting the Wound , by Víctor del Árbol. She lives in Georgia. Born in Mexico, Yuri Herrera received his Ph.D. in Hispanic language and literature from the University of California, Berkeley. His English-language debut novel, Signs Preceding the End of the World ( Señales que precederán al fin del mundo ), was featured in many Best-of-Year lists, including The Guardian’ s Best Fiction and NBC News’ Ten Great Latino Books. Publishers Weekly called it “a haunting book that delivers a strange, arresting experience.” His latest novel, The Transmigration of Bodies ( La transmigración de los cuerpos ) (2016), prompted Pop Matters to proclaim, “Herrera is rapidly making a name for himself as one of the most exciting authors publishing in America today.” He teaches at Tulane University. Sponsored by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series, departments of English and creative writing and modern languages, and offices of inclusivity and diversity and vice president for academic affairs.