A Hollins alumna, Balli Kaur Jaswal is the author of Inheritance , which won the Sydney Morning Herald ’s Best Young Australian Novelist Award in 2014 and was adapted into a film at the Singapore International Festival of the Arts in 2017. Her second novel, Sugarbread , was a finalist for the 2015 inaugural Epigram Books Fiction Prize and the 2018 Singapore Literature Prize. Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows , her third novel, was released internationally to critical acclaim in 2017. Translation rights to this novel have been sold in France, Spain, Italy, Israel, Poland, Germany, Sweden, Greece, China, Brazil, and Estonia. Film rights have been acquired by Ridley Scott’s production company, Scott Free Productions, and Film Four in the U.K. Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows was also picked by Reese Witherspoon’s book club and The Girly Book Club in 2018. Her latest novel is The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters . Funding provided by the Beanstalk Fund.