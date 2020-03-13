Heath Hardage Lee’s prize-winning book, Winnie Davis: Daughter of the Lost Cause , was published in 2014. Her second book is a narrative nonfiction work entitled T he League of Wives: The Untold Story of the Women Who Took on the U.S. Government to Bring Their Husbands Home from Vietnam . Reese Witherspoon’s film production company, Hello Sunshine, and Fox 2000 have optioned it for a feature film. Lee comes from a museum education and curatorial background, and she has worked at history museums across the country. She served as the 2017 Robert J. Dole Curatorial Fellow; her exhibition entitled The League of Wives: Vietnam POW MIA Advocates & Allies premiered at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics in 2017 and will travel to museums throughout the U.S., including the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum through 2020. Funding provided by the Beanstalk Fund.