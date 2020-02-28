Marilyn Chin is the author of five collections of poetry, including most recently A Portrait of the Self as Nation: New and Selected Poems and Hard Love Province , which won the 2015 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award. She is also the author of a novel, Revenge of the Mooncake Vixen . She has won numerous awards for her poetry, including a 2019 Literature Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the Radcliffe Institute Fellowship at Harvard, the Rockefeller Foundation Fellowship at Bellagio, two National Endowment for the Arts fellowships, the Stegner Fellowship, the PEN/Josephine Miles Award, five Pushcart Prizes, and a Fulbright Fellowship to Taiwan. Her work has been featured in a variety of anthologies, including The Norton Anthology of Modern and Contemporary Poetry, The Norton Introduction to Poetry, The Oxford Anthology of Modern American Poetry, Unsettling America, The Open Boat, and The Best American Poetry of 1996. Funding provided by the Jackson Poetry Endowment.