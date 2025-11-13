Reading & Workshop with Crystal Hana Kim

Reading: Thursday, November 13, 2025 • 7:30 pm • Hollins Room, Library

Workshop: “Translation vs. Transliteration vs. Multilingual Texts”

Friday, November 14, 2025 • 10:00 am – 12:00 pm • CLE Classroom, Library

Crystal Hana Kim is the author of the critically acclaimed novels The Stone Home (2024), a finalist for the Maya Angelou Book Prize and longlisted for the Joyce Carol Oates Award, and If You Leave Me (2018), which was named a best book of 2018 by over a dozen publications. Kim is the recipient of the 2022 National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 Award and the winner of a 2017 PEN/Robert J. Dau Short Story Prize for Emerging Writers. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her family.

Sponsored by: The Beanstalk Fund, a collaboration between Wyndham Robertson Library and the Department of English and Creative Writing