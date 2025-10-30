Reading Series: Heather Christle

Reading: Thursday, October 30, 2025 • 7:30 pm • Green Drawing Room, Main Building

Heather Christle is the author of In the Rhododendrons: A Memoir with Appearances by Virginia Woolf (Algonquin) and The Crying Book (Catapult), a New York Times Editor’s Choice, Indie Next selection, and national bestseller that was translated into eight languages, awarded the Georgia Book Award for memoir, and adapted for radio by the BBC. An Assistant Professor of English and Creative Writing at Emory University, Christle is also the author of four poetry collections including The Trees The Trees, which won the Believer Book Award and was adapted into a ballet by the Pacific Northwest Ballet. Her writing has been published in The Believer, Elle, Granta, London Review of Books, and The New Yorker, and she recently received a George A. and Eliza Gardner Howard Foundation Fellowship in nonfiction.

