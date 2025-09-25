Reading Series: Jaquira Díaz

Reading: Thursday, September 25, 2025 – 7:30 pm – Visual Arts Center Auditorium

Jaquira Díaz was born in Puerto Rico, she was raised between Humacao, Fajardo, and Miami Beach. She is the author of the forthcoming novel This Is the Only Kingdom and Ordinary Girls: A Memoir, winner of a Whiting Award and a Florida Book Awards Gold Medal, and finalist for a Lambda Literary Award and the B&N Discover Prize. Ordinary Girls was optioned for television and is currently in development. In 2022, she held the Mina Hohenberg Darden Chair in Creative Writing at Old Dominion University’s MFA program and a Pabst Endowed Chair for Master Writers at the Atlantic Center for the Arts. She lives in New York and teaches at Columbia University.

Sponsored by the Department of English and Creative Writing and the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund