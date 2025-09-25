Reading Series: Thomas J. Anderson III

Reading: Thursday, April 23, 2026 • 7:30 pm • Green Drawing Room, Main Building

Professor T.J. Anderson III was born in Guthrie, Oklahoma, and is a poet and musician. He is the author of several works, including t/here it is (Omnidawn Press, 2023), Devonte Travels the Sorry Route (Omnidawn Press, 2019), Cairo Workbook (Willow Books, 2014), River to Cross (The Backwaters Press, 2009), Notes to Make the Sound Come Right: Four Innovators of Jazz Poetry (University of Arkansas Press, 2004), Blood Octave (Flat Five Recordings, 2006), and the chapbook At Last Round Up (lift books, 1996). A former Fulbright Scholar at Cairo University, Anderson currently resides in Roanoke, Virginia. He began teaching at Hollins University in 1998 and celebrates his retirement at the end of this year.

Sponsored by: The Department of English and Creative Writing