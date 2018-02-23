Reading by Azure Antoinette

Antoinette is a commissioned poet, TED Speaker, GRAMMY™ Considered recording artist, entrepreneur, and arts education advocate. <em>Forbes</em> named her the “Maya Angelou of the millennial generation” in the highly acclaimed “Most Powerful Women in the World” issue. As a published poet, Antoinette is the author of four titles:<em> This WhyldRite</em>, <em>BitterSweet</em>, <em>Commissione</em>d, and <em>Commissioned: The Back Story</em>. Her first full-length novel, <em>Lov(h)er</em> is heavily anticipated and due in stores and online February 14, 2018. Black History Month event.