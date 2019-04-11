Readings, Q&A, and Publishing Panel with Authors Aaron Coleman, Carol Moldaw, and Martha Rhodes

Reading by Aaron Coleman and Carol Moldaw:

Thursday, April 11, 8:15 pm, Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library

Reading by Martha Rhodes; Q&A; and Publishing Panel with Aaron Coleman, Carol Moldaw, and Martha Rhodes:

Friday, April 12, 11 am, Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library

Aaron Coleman is the author of Threat Come Close and the chapbook St. Trigger , selected by Adrian Matejka for the 2015 Button Poetry Prize. A Fulbright Scholar and Cave Canem Fellow, his poems have appeared in Boston Review , FENCE , and New York Times Magazine . He is a winner of the Tupelo Quarterly TQ5 Poetry Contest and The Cincinnati Review Schiff Award and was the American Literary Translator Association’s 2017 Jansen Memorial Fellow. Coleman is currently a Ph.D. student at Washington University, where he received his M.F.A. in the comparative literature program.

Carol Moldaw is the author of the poetry collections Beauty Refracted ; So Late, So Soon: New and Collected Poems ; The Lightning Field ; and Taken from the River . She is also the author of the novel The Widening . Of her work, Jane Hirshfield states, “Here are poems of intelligent consideration and a deft and heart-born music, filled with the gleam of particularity and a lushness of language and substance.” She has received a Pushcart Prize and fellowships from the Lannan Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts. A past writer-in-residence at Hollins, she has taught at Naropa University, the College of Santa Fe, and the University of Southern Maine, among others. She lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Martha Rhodes is the author of five collections of poetry: The Thin Wall , The Beds , Mother Quiet , Perfect Disappearance (Green Rose Prize), and At the Gate . Her poems have been published widely in such journals as Agni , Columbia , Fence , New England Review, Pleiades , Ploughshares , Prairie Schooner , TriQuarterly , and the Virginia Quarterly Review . She has also been anthologized widely, her work appearing in Agni 30 Years ; Appetite: Food as Metaphor ; Extraordinary Tide: New Poetry by American Women ; The New American Poets: A Bread Loaf Anthology ; Last Call: Poems on Alcoholism , Addiction, and Deliverance ; and The KGB Bar Book of Poetry , among others.

Funding provided by the Beanstalk Fund and the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speakers Fund.