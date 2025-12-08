Reimagining Medea written and directed by Dr. Anuradha Marwah

Performed by THEA 250

When: December 6 at 7:30 pm at Ursula’s Cafe (Downtown Roanoke)

December 8 at 7:30 pm on the Hollins Theatre Main Stage

Where: Hollins Theatre Main Stage

What: In the course ‘Reimagining Medea: Participatory Theatre’, which involves the making of a performance-in-the-round of Euripides’ play with student actors, we propose to investigate the proto-feminist underpinnings of the classical play for its relevance in today’s time and age. The performance is built via a series of workshops in which the actors explore modes of connecting with the audience through a deep introspection of their own responses to the mythic characters. Viewing contemporary concerns through the lens of the universal themes of tragedy, we aim at a fuller understanding of social and political issues around us and reaffirm theatre as one of the most effective workshops for democracy.