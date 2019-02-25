Representative Memory with Brittney Flowers ’17

Join Flowers as she discusses the importance of remembering black contributions on the Hollins campus. She will share her personal experience of creating a fuller memory and how creating that historical representation made Hollins even dearer to her. A Black History Month event. Sponsored by the Office of Inclusivity and Diversity, Student Activities and Orientation, Cultural and Community Engagement, Black Student Alliance, the Darci Ellis Godhard Fund for Social Justice, and Meriwether Godsey.