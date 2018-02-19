Representative Memory
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Brittney Flowers ’17 will be discussing the importance of remembering black contributions on the Hollins campus. She will share her personal experiences of creating a fuller memory and how creating that historical representation made Hollins even more dear to her. Flowers majored in English with a concentration in creative writing and multicultural literature with a minor in social justice. Black History Month event.
