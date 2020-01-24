Roanoke Regional Writers Conference XIII, 2020

It’s my honor to invite you to the 13th Annual Roanoke Regional Writers Conference! This is the perfect event to learn, grow, and connect with other writers in the area. This event takes place on January 24-25, 2020, at Hollins University in Roanoke. The snow date is January 31-February 1. The cost of the conference is $65, including lunch on Saturday in the Hollins dining room. I am pleased to welcome Diane Fanning as our keynote speaker. On Friday night, she’ll share the secret to her success – or rather, how to succeed when you have no idea what you’re doing! She has some of the most fascinating stories, and I can’t wait for you to learn from her wealth of knowledge. The conference begins on Friday night with the welcome reception and introductions, and the keynote kickoff. We’ll have a “Couch Q&A” with a few of our presenters, which also includes an open forum, so bring plenty of questions. Saturday begins with registration at 8:30 a.m., with classes starting at 9 a.m. Make sure to bring pen and paper, as well as any writing samples you might want to share in particular classes. Class topics vary from fiction and nonfiction, journalism, editing, publishing (traditional and self-publishing), poetry, and more. In addition, we’re proud to promote our writing community. I highly encourage our writers to connect with others, something we like to call “Tribe Vibe.” Writing is a yearlong process and we’d love for you to join our Facebook group to promote discussion, critiques, and more. We look forward to growing our tribe and strengthening our friendships with such talented, hardworking writers! https://www.hollins.edu/academics/roanoke-regional-writers-conference/