A member of the Hollins faculty from 1980-2019, Robert Sulkin is an award-winning photographer whose work has been featured in more than 100 solo and group exhibitions including the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk, VA, and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, VA. In this lecture, Sulkin will review his tenure at Hollins and his career in photography in conjunction with his exhibition on display in the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum. Reception to follow. Exhibit through March 29. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.