Sankofa Traveling Exhibit
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Join us for a celebration and remembrance of African American culture with the Sankofa African-American Museum on Wheels. This exhibition is comprised of hundreds of artifacts from the past through the current decade. This is a one-day opportunity open for all sponsored by the Student Government Association, Office of Student Activities and Orientation, Hollins Activity Board, Black Student Alliance, the Office of Cultural and Community Engagement, and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
