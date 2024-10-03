Sarah Juliet Lauro Reading and Lecture

Sarah Juliet Lauro, Ph.D., is assistant professor of hemispheric literature at the University of Tampa. She has written widely on zombies in literature and film, but her new work focuses on commemorations of slave rebellion in various forms.

Lauro’s first book, The Transatlantic Zombie: Slavery, Rebellion, and Living Death (2015) showcases her expertise in both postcolonial literature of the Western hemisphere and horror film. She followed this with the publication of an edited volume, Zombie Theory: A Reader (2018), and the slim book Kill the Overseer! The Gamification of Slave Revolt (2020). Lauro enjoys collaborative scholarship and has edited collections both for book publication and for special issues of journals. She has also done some writing for magazines and online outlets, most recently for Art Papers and Monument Lab Bulletin.

Lauro received the 2015 Tyler Rigg award for the year’s best essay in the international journal Disability Studies Quarterly.

Sponsored by the Department of English and Creative Writing and the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund.