Scholar-in-Residence Maude Hines

Maude Hines, Ph.D. is associate professor of English at Portland State University, where she teaches courses in children's literature, African American literature, and cultural studies. Her essays on children's literature and culture have appeared in The Lion and the Unicorn , Children's Literature , and various edited collections. She is currently at work on a critical exploration of childhood, intersectionality, and the Southern Gothic. Event sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration. Free and open to the public by registration only. Contact details for registration will be posted in June.