Science Seminar Keynote Speaker: Susan Campbell, Ph.D.

"Mechanism of seizure development: Switching roles and gut feelings" Susan Campbell obtained her bachelor of science degree in biology and psychology from the State University of New York at Binghamton. She completed her Ph.D. in neurobiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Currently she is an assistant professor in the department of animal and poultry sciences at Virginia Tech. The main focus of Campbell’s scientific career has been devoted to studying epilepsy and mechanisms involved in seizure development. Her research group is actively interrogating novel mechanisms that leads to seizure development by combining state-of-the-art electrophysiology and clinically relevant seizure models. While the consensus in the field is that disturbance in excitatory and inhibitory systems lead to seizure development, the root cause is typically unknown. Sponsored by The Secular Society Visitor Program.