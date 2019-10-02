Paola Ossa is an award-winning New Jersey-based writer and director. Born in Colombia and raised in the US, she credits a rich culture for nourishing her creativity and curiosity. Her latest film, Catalina , was recognized by the Directors Guild of America and led her to receive an award for “Outstanding Directorial Achievement.” The film, which depicts the struggles of an 11-year-old girl who learns to fend for herself while her mother spirals out of control in fear of deportation, had its world premiere at Gasparilla International Film Festival and has been screening at film festivals all over the country.