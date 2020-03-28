Second Annual Unleashed Conference

Admission is free with the donation of three (3) or more school supply items which will be donated to the community. The ultimate one-day conference for girls in grades sixth through 12th intended to empower and inspire our next generation. Events include exciting and empowering workshops, entertainment and giveaways, breakfast and lunch, scholarship opportunities for attending seniors, and more. For more information: www.abiggerpicture.org/events or students interested in the senior scholarship option can email info@abiggerpicture.org .