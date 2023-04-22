Join us for this student thesis production of Bumble's Big Adventure written by Sophia Kunkel and Chloe Riederich Directed by Chloe Riederich When: Sat-Sun, April 22-23 at 3 pm Where: Forest of Arden, (Rain Location: Hollins Theatre Main Stage) What: Bumble's Big Adventure follows a honeybee, Bumble, on a quest to find a bee balm flower, but meets lots of new friends on their journey! Admission: FREE and open to the public Written for five-to-nine-year olds, but fun for the whole family! Ursala's Cafe, April 29, 10:15 am; Hollins Branch Library, May 5, 3 pm