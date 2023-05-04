Senior Majors Art Exhibition
May 4-28, 2023 This exhibition features the work of members of the Hollins University class of 2023 majoring in studio art. The exhibition is the final requirement for art students earning their Bachelor of Arts at Hollins, and is the capstone experience of their yearlong senior project. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.
