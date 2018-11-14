Senior Theatre Thesis Presentation: "Numbers"

Written by Kieron Berry. Produced and directed by Sohelen Vargas-Murillo.

<em>Mean Girls</em> meets <em>Lord of the Flies</em>. Set in an all-girls’ boarding school, <em>Numbers</em> depicts a vicious battle of wills between four Sixth Form girls in the hour before a new Head Girl is announced. As the girls vie for the coveted position, old friendships and loyalties give way to ambition and betrayal.

Admission: free and open to the public