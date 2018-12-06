Senior Theatre Thesis Presentation: "The Santaland Diaries"

Google Calendar - Senior Theatre Thesis Presentation: "The Santaland Diaries" - 2018-12-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Senior Theatre Thesis Presentation: "The Santaland Diaries" - 2018-12-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Senior Theatre Thesis Presentation: "The Santaland Diaries" - 2018-12-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Senior Theatre Thesis Presentation: "The Santaland Diaries" - 2018-12-06 19:30:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Written by David Sedaris and adapted for the stage by Joe Mantello. Produced and performed by Anna Holland.

A brilliant evocation of what a slacker's Christmas must feel like. Out of work, our slacker decides to become a Macy's elf during the holiday crunch. At first the job is simply humiliating, but once the thousands of visitors start pouring through Santa's workshop, he becomes battle-weary and bitter.

December 8 at 8:30 pm

Admission: free and open to the public

Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
Google Calendar - Senior Theatre Thesis Presentation: "The Santaland Diaries" - 2018-12-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Senior Theatre Thesis Presentation: "The Santaland Diaries" - 2018-12-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Senior Theatre Thesis Presentation: "The Santaland Diaries" - 2018-12-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Senior Theatre Thesis Presentation: "The Santaland Diaries" - 2018-12-06 19:30:00