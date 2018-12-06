Senior Theatre Thesis Presentation: "The Santaland Diaries"

Written by David Sedaris and adapted for the stage by Joe Mantello. Produced and performed by Anna Holland.

A brilliant evocation of what a slacker's Christmas must feel like. Out of work, our slacker decides to become a Macy's elf during the holiday crunch. At first the job is simply humiliating, but once the thousands of visitors start pouring through Santa's workshop, he becomes battle-weary and bitter.

December 8 at 8:30 pm

Admission: free and open to the public