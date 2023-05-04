Senior Thesis Film Screening and Presentation

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Join us for an hour of original work produced by our graduating film majors. Following the screening will be a Q&A with the film seniors. Admission: Free! Open to the public. Sponsored by the film department. Masks are not required unless guests are showing any symptoms related to COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or a cold.

Info

Education & Learning, This & That
