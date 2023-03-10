Adapted for the stage by Mattie Tindall and Hannah Chaikin. Based on the novel by Oscar Wilde. Directed by Mattie Tindall. Based on the 1890 novel of the same name by Oscar Wilde, the play tells the story of a man who, upon having a portrait painted of himself, longs to remain young and beautiful forever. He discovers that his wish has come true and that his actions, however immoral, have little effect on his charm and appearance. He quickly becomes consumed by vice. As time passes, however, the portrait transforms to parallel the ugliness of his nature, revealing the fragility of beauty and youth. March 10-12 at 7:30 pm Admission: Free and open to everyone. Masks are not required unless guests are showing any symptoms related to COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or a cold.