Written by Lillian Savage. Codirected by Wendy-Marie Martin and Alaya Lewis. Welcome to Hollins University….just not the one you know! In To the Mountains , Milo and Riley uncover the secrets of Hollins’ famous ghost stories. An original musical written and composed by Lillian Savage, this show features an explosive cast of characters, captivating music, and a story to tell across the ages. April 14-16 at 7:30 pm Admission: Free and open to everyone. Masks are not required unless guests are showing any symptoms related to COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or a cold.