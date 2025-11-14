Senior Thesis Production: The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Blim, Book by Nick & Matt Lang

Originally produced by StarKid Productions

Directed by Gwyn Lloyd ’27

Produced by Too Many Hats Theatre Company ’26

When: November 14-15 at 7:30 pm and November 15 at 2 pm

Where: Hollins Theatre Main Stage

What: Everything in Hatchetfield seemed normal until people began singing… Then, they began dancing… And now, a musical pandemic is sweeping the entire city. It’s up to Paul (an average guy who doesn’t like musicals) and his friends to stop this musical apocalypse and fight for humanity’s future.

Free and open to the public. Reservations not yet available.