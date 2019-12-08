Sharing the Light: A holiday celebration in story and song

Hollins University Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, and Talmadge Singers. Expanding on the longstanding tradition of the Hollins White Gift Service, this candlelight event of music, readings, and dance celebrates the spirit of the holiday season, and welcomes the diverse traditions of our community. Sponsored by the office of spiritual and religious life and the department of music. An offering will be collected to benefit outreach and support ministries of the chapel. Campus Map and Directions »