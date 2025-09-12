She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen, directed by E.B. Smith

When: April 9-11 at 7:30 pm and April 11 at 2 pm

Where: Hollins Theatre Main Stage

What: She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

Content Warnings: Strong language

Admission: $10 general admission. $5 for non-Hollins students. FREE for Hollins students, faculty, and staff. Tickets are not yet available. Email boxoffice@hollins.edu to reserve complimentary tickets.

“She Kills Monsters” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com