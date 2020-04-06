Solidarity, Social Movements, and Justice: The Cuba Caravan

The Cuba Caravan is Coming to town! John Waller is an expert on Cuba’s politics, history, and public services. He will “explore how the Cuban people are moving forward in healthcare, organic farming, and sustainable tourism; the diversity of religious expression in Cuba; and Cuba’s efforts to tackle legacies of racism, sexism, and homophobia.” Pastors for Peace began its humanitarian aid efforts to Central America and the Caribbean in the 1980s when the U.S. attempted to overthrow the Nicaraguan government. Waller has coordinated over 20 annual humanitarian aid caravans to Cuba for Pastors for Peace, which works for justice and health issues in Central America and the Caribbean. Learn about going with the Caravan to Cuba! Sponsored by Plowshare Peace Center and Roanoke Friends Meeting, and the religious studies department. https://ifconews.org/cuba-caravan/