Special Presentation: Best of No Shame

Best of No Shame (BONS) is not the No Shame Oscars, but a sampler of the 30 most successful pieces from the No Shame “season.” Nominated by the audience and selected by APO, Best of No Shame (BONS) will feature 15 original short performances on Friday, and 15 completely different pieces on Saturday! No Shame Theatre is where anything can happen, and usually does. All ticket proceeds to benefit APO and help offset play production costs at the KCACTF-Region IV festival in Georgia.

Admission: $5 general.