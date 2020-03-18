Adapted by Lydia R. Diamond. Based on the book by Toni Morrison. Directed by Dominic Taylor. A script-in-hand staged reading that captures the life and action of the play based on the monumental book by Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison. The Bluest Eye is a story about the tragic life of a young black girl in 1940s Ohio. With rich language and bold vision, this powerful adaptation of an American classic explores the crippling toll that a legacy of racism has taken on a community, a family, and an innocent girl. Directed by resident professional teaching artist Dominic Taylor, Hollins Theatre is proud to honor the late great Toni Morrison with this staged reading of one of her most important works performed by Hollins students. Admission: Free and open to the public (seating is limited and on a first come first serve basis).