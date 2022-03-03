A script-in-hand reading that captures the life and action of the play by Jen Silverman. Directed by Lauren Brooke Ellis. Far from a mainstream, American-realism kind of playwright, Jen Silverman’s plays ask the audience to come into a somewhat odd world, and to step over some sort of threshold that might be uncomfortable. The Moors is a dark comedy about love, desperation, and visibility. Two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moor-hen set all three on a strange and dangerous path. March 3-5 at 7:30 pm Livestream viewing: Free and open to the general public. Go to BrownPaperTickets.com or email boxoffice@hollins.edu for the livestream link.