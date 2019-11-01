Spotlight Reading Series: The Revolutionists Written by Lauren Gunderson. Directed by Lauren Brooke Ellis. A script-in-hand staged reading that captures the life and action of the play. Four badass women lose their heads in this irreverent comedy set during the French Revolutions Reign of Terror. A playwright, a queen, a rebel, and an assassin drive this dream-tweaked play, which is about violence, legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. "It’s simply a brilliant script.” — CityBeat, Cincinnati “ The Revolutionists resembles a blindingly scintillating gem-like puzzle…By turns it is drolly funny and affectingly poignant, then doubles back to satirical farce, then ends by bringing into stark relief the social commentary that it has been nurturing all night.” — FloridaTheaterOnStage.com November 1-2 at 7:30 pm November 3 at 2 pm Admission: Free and open to the public (seating is limited and on a first come first serve basis.)