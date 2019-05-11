Spring Dance Concert
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
The Hollins Spring Dance Concert continues the tradition of celebrating the culmination of studio practice efforts, scholarly research, and creative choreographic/performance compositions of talented students enrolled in our program. The dance evening promises to challenge and expand notions of contemporary dance, inspiring us to recognize the vibrant expressivity and innovation embedded inside of this creative work. The program will feature choreographic work by faculty, students, alumnae/i, and visiting guest artists.
Info
